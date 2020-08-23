Keybank National Association OH Sells 963 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day moving average is $159.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

