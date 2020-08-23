Keybank National Association OH Sells 673 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,635,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 570,346 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,195,000 after acquiring an additional 506,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,914,000 after acquiring an additional 299,254 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after acquiring an additional 242,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $158.49 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

