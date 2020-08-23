Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,508 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 24.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.5% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.83. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

