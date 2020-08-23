Keybank National Association OH Sells 305 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.9% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $279.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

