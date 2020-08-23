Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,685 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $97.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

