Keybank National Association OH Purchases 22,853 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,853 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,802,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after buying an additional 703,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after buying an additional 194,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

