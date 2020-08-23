Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 523,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 495.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

