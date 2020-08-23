JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.