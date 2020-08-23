JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

