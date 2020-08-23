JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Employers Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.0% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.