JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

JRONY has been the subject of several research reports. Main First Bank downgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $32.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

