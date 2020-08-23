Jeereddi Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,300 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 329.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 88,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 735.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 49,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

