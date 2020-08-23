JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JD. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.Com stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after buying an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after buying an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.Com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

