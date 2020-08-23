JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 975,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,717,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 66.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,435,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,797 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.8% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,873,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,461,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,450,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,651 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $27.24 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

