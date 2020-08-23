James M. Reardon Sells 19,381 Shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) insider James M. Reardon sold 19,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $48,452.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. One Stop Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%.

OSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.