iTicoin Price Hits $1.21 on Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $38,857.78 and approximately $354.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iTicoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00010451 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.