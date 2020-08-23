Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 10,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 5.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 133,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Iteris by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. Iteris had a net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iteris will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

