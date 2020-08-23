iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

