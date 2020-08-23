iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.54.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

