Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,346 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,722,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,659,000 after purchasing an additional 114,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after acquiring an additional 973,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,916,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter.

INVH opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.15.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

