Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 284,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,370.1% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 619,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 594,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 273,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

