Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NTLA opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.62. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $809,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 53,927 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

