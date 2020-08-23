Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,868.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLFC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $74.46.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 200.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

