Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,868.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of WLFC opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $74.46.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.
