Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP Sells 4,605 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMT opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $137.63.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.