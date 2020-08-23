Insider Selling: SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Sells $31,887.24 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,428 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $31,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, August 3rd, Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Dharti Patel sold 1,399 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,161.87.

SVMK opened at $23.40 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 142.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.