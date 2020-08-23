Insider Selling: Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Sells 3,840 Shares of Stock

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $46,579.20.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.42 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

