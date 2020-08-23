Insider Buying: Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

