Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.79. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,245,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inovalon by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Inovalon by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,857,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 393,013 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Inovalon by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 271,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

