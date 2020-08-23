ImageCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $165,384.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, ImageCash has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $72,187.49 and $165,384.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,864,345 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,345 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

