IFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 937 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,267,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $24,353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,481,000 after purchasing an additional 148,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $269.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a 200 day moving average of $216.81. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $275.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

