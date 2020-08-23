IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

