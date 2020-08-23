IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $512,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,354.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $178.85 on Friday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

