Horizen (ZEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $92.80 million and $2.95 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $9.49 or 0.00082003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00665419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00091263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,781,012 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, COSS, BiteBTC, Binance, OKEx and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

