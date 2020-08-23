Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 598,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

