Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.
Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 598,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $421.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.