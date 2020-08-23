HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 497.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

