Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 132 ($1.73).

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.70)) on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.70 ($1.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186 ($2.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.18.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.