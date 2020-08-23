Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of GH opened at $93.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $102.02.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023,266 shares of company stock valued at $750,491,870 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after buying an additional 2,144,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Guardant Health by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,074,000 after buying an additional 548,518 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

