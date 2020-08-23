GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BMBOY opened at $8.49 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

