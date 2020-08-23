GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BMBOY opened at $8.49 on Friday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.
About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S
Further Reading: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.