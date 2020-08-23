Gregoire Ramade Sells 2,000 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $59,300.00.

Gregoire Ramade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $98,600.00.

VAPO opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80. Vapotherm Inc has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

