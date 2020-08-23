Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GERS stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Greenshift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
Greenshift Company Profile
