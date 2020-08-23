Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Update

Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GERS stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Greenshift has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Get Greenshift alerts:

Greenshift Company Profile

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Greenshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenshift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.