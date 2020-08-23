Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.19.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

