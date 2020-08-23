General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 64.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in General Electric by 3,523.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 16.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,515 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,879 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

