General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120,466 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 98,709 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.4% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 82.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 342,047 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 30.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.