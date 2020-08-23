GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of GLOP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

