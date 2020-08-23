GAM Holding AG Raises Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,844,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $57.46 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

