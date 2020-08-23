GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at $7,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.