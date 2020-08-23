GAM Holding AG Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $330.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $18,833,028.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.