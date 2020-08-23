GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Clorox were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 98.5% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $226.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

