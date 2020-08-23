Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (GCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has increased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $5.61 on Friday. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

