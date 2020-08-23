Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 35.1% in July

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:FT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
