Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 35.1% in July

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:FT opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth about $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.